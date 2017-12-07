TPD Find 81-Year-Old Man Dead In Creek - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

TPD Find 81-Year-Old Man Dead In Creek

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are trying to find out what happened to an 81-year-old man found dead in a creek. 

Police say the man was found in a creek across from the Sheridan Terrace Apartments near 21st Street early Thursday afternoon. 

The man had been missing from those apartments for several days, police say. 

According to reports, the man was found underwater, clothed, with no obvious signs of foul play. Police say his apartment was clean with no evidence of forced entry. 

TPD says they believe they know the identity of the man, but have not yet released his name. 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
