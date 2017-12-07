Tulsa Organization Encourages 'Green' Gifts For Christmas

Christmas is right around the corner and many folks are thinking about what gifts to give to their loved ones.

Sustainable Tulsa is encouraging people to gift green.

The organization held its first Thursday event, giving people tips on how to buy local while protecting the environment.

"This holiday season is about togetherness and it's not so much about how much you five and everything, but it's about having, creating that memory of togetherness this holiday season," said Corey Williams, Sustainable Tulsa executive director.

Green gifts ideas may include an outing with family and friends in place of buying gifts.