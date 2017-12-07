Tulsa Leaders Unveil 17-Foot Mural Inside Old City Hall

City leaders in Tulsa are doing some celebrating of their own — 100 years' worth.

The Old City Hall was built in 1917.

A reception was held Thursday where city leaders unveiled an original mural placed in the building.

The historic 17-foot piece represents the city and its long history.

"It's a neat view of how people 100 years ago viewed Tulsa's role and the government's role in peoples' lives," said Douglas Miller, "Seat of Power" author.

The mural was actually lost for 38 years before resurfacing with a private collector.

The event also debuted Miller's new book, "Seat of Power," which focuses on the history of Tulsa's Old City Hall.