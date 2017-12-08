OU's Baker Mayfield Is Frontrunner For Heisman Award

Heisman Trophy finalist, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, poses with the award during a media event Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in New York. AP Photo

OU quarterback Baker Mayfield is the frontrunner for this year's Heisman trophy.

The trophy is given to the best player in college football and will be awarded Saturday in New York City.

Times Square is known for it's famous countdown to New Years.

But this week, it's the site of the countdown to the Heisman trophy presentation.

OU QB Baker Mayfield's Trophy tour began Thursday night in Atlanta at the College Awards Show where he won four major national awards.

Friday, News On 6's Dean Blevins interviewed Lamar Jackson, reigning Heisman winner and also Stanford RB Bryce Love.

And Heisman veteran and favorite, Baker Mayfield.

"It's an amazing experience, this little awards tour, whatever you want to call it. It started out in Arkansas at the Burlsworth ceremony. That's something that's special to me, being around guys who have fought through adversity, and trials to get to where they're at," Mayfield said. "Going to Atlanta is always fun, having my teammates there makes it more enjoyable, but being around the guys who are the faces of college football, the other coaches that are there, and the people that make it so fun to watch every Saturday."

As Mayfield talked it up on national radio, tight ends Mark Andrews, Mackey Award winner, & Grant Calcaterra, were nearby on their own dimes.

"He's just a special player, an incredible player, you could give the guy all the awards because he's done so much for college football and Oklahoma, so he's done a lot," Andrews said of Mayfield.

Mayfield's family and friends are also in New York City.

And Bob Stoops, Lincoln Riley and a contingent of OU assistant coaches and administrators will be in Times Square Saturday night at 7 p.m. where Mayfield is the overwhelming favorite to bring home OU's 6th Heisman Trophy.