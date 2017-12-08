Big Plans Set For Tulsa's Greenwood Neighborhood - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Big Plans Set For Tulsa's Greenwood Neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
Big Plans Set For Tulsa's Greenwood Neighborhood Big Plans Set For Tulsa's Greenwood Neighborhood
TULSA, Oklahoma -

People who live and work just north of downtown are eyeing a vision plan for the future.

Notre Dame students have been studying the area between Interstate 244 and Pine Street, between 75 and the Tisdale Parkway.

There's nothing on MLK Boulevard but trees and a few streetlights.

But one idea on the drawing board would turn it into a popular corridor with retail, housing, and food options.

"Living here for 11 years you see that it's actually safer because everybody knows each other and looks out for each other," said Nathan Pickard. "We want to live in a walkable community. One that forces interactions between neighbors to live, work, and play all in one area."

The area was packed with 16,000 people before the Tulsa Race Riots nearly a century ago.

There are some projects in the works, like a public Montessori school, BMX's headquarters and OSU's expansion.

But some say that's just a start.

"With gentrification happening, the community is becoming more middle class white and we would like to see it diversified back to what it was," Pickard said.

So Notre Dame students gathered input from business owners, residents and community leaders, coming up with a three-phase design.

"I'm blown away by some of the stuff that they've been able to do," said Clarence Boyd.

Boyd said a key focus is bridging gaps between the area and downtown.

"There's also a socioeconomic gap, a racial gap ... And so how do we attract people who want to live in this area, thrive in this area, and raise families in this area?" he said.

The design fills the gaps with mixed living, retail offices and restaurants, an amphitheater, monuments, and sidewalks.

All without erasing the history of what used to be a thriving area.

"They're connecting our past to our future," Boyd said.

"We want it to be unique. Something that shows how cultures can come together and unite," Pickard said.

One big dream is to take out the stretch of I-244 that runs between Interstate 75 and the Tisdale Parkway, turning it into an urban boulevard.

The designs will be presented to city leaders in the next month.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.