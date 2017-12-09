Police Investigating Shooting Near 67th & Lewis - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that happened near 67th and Lewis. 

TPD responded to a call Saturday afternoon at the Royal Oak Apartments concerning an argument between three men. 

Police say one of the men was shot in the leg and ran into an apartment, where he came in contact with a man inside.

Reports say the man in the apartment took the victim and put him in a black sedan and tried to drive away from the scene.

Police say that the person who tried to transport the victim did not live in the apartments and supposedly didn't know the victim. 

Police saw the sedan as they were responding to the call and pulled it over at 61st and Lewis. 

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in an unknown condition. 

The vehicle was impounded for investigation.  

This is a developing story. We'll update it with the latest. 

