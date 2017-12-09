Tulsa Christmas Parade Floats Through Downtown

People around Green Country are getting into the holiday spirit.

Tulsa's 91st annual Christmas Parade went off without a hitch Saturday afternoon.



This year’s parade featured self-propelled floats for the first time since the 1970's.



The parade also featured some larger than life balloons.

Parade organizers said this year's parade started at 2 pm because parades in the past had a higher attendance during the day than at night.