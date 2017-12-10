Above-Normal Warmth On Sunday

Warm weather fans, rejoice! Above-normal warmth is returning for our Sunday, and there’s more to come as we head into the work week as well!



Once again, we’re in for plenty of sunshine today, and a westerly wind will help send our temperatures soaring. It’s a six-star weather day with highs climbing into the low to mid 60s today! What a picture perfect day to get outside!



The warmth continues to start the work week as another afternoon of temperatures in the 60s looks likely on Monday. Northwest winds will be stronger on Monday with gusts to 25 miles per hour possible, so once again fire danger will be high. Please be careful with any outdoor burning!



We’ll have a brief interruption of the warm weather on Tuesday as highs drop back into the lower 50s behind another fast-moving front. Despite the front, we’ll again have plenty of sunshine with no precipitation.



Temperatures will see-saw back and forth between chilly and warm through the mid to late week timeframe. After Tuesday’s cool-down we’ll recover quickly back into the mid 60s on Wednesday. Another fast-moving front will bring us back down into the 50s on Thursday before we again recover to the 60s by Friday.



Rain chances remain slim to none for the next seven days, so, unfortunately, fire danger will remain almost a daily concern. We may have to wait at least ten days for our next reasonable chance of rain!