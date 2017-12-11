Arrest After Jeep With Toddler Inside Stolen Idling At Tulsa Sto - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Arrest After Jeep With Toddler Inside Stolen Idling At Tulsa Store

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa County jail photo of Micah Feaster Tulsa County jail photo of Micah Feaster
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrest a Tulsa teen for stealing an SUV idling outside a Tulsa convenience store early Monday with a toddler in the backseat.  

Officers say the theft of the Jeep Liberty happened just after 3:30 a.m. at Haney's One Stop at 36th Street North and Peoria.

News On 6 was there when 18-year-old Micah Feaster was arrested.  Police say Feaster jumped in the SUV and drove away with the toddler's father running after the thief while calling police.

We talked off camera with the father who was very shaken up.  

Officers arrived a few minutes later after finding the Jeep a few blocks away.  They said Feaster returned the SUV to the convenience store where she was taken into custody.  

Police say Micah Feaster told officers she did not know the child was inside the vehicle until she heard the child cough. 

Police say the toddler was not hurt.

Tulsa County jail records show Feaster was booked in on complaints of possession of a stolen vehicle, not have a driver's license and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

