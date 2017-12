You can currently watch News On 6 via OTT on CBS All Access, DirectTV Now, PlayStation Vue, YouTube TV and Hulu.

OTT, which stands for Over the Top, refers to content, such as television or Video on Demand (VOD), that is supplied over the Internet, rather than by traditional means, such as over a network or via a set-top box. This means that you don’t have to have access to a provider of satellite or cable TV, to view the content you want to see.