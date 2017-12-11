Structures Involved In Copan Grass Fire

Multiple fire departments responded to a grass fire around 1:30 p.m. near Copan in Washington County.

Emergency managers said structures were also damaged in the fire.

In Okmulgee County, emergency managers said a trailer full of hay bales caught fire near the county line, on Highway 16.

We're told the bales had to be dismantled before the fire was put out entirely.

Due to the high-fire-risk, several counties have issued burn bans.

Haskell, Harper, Latimer, LeFlore, Marshall, McIntosh, Pittsburg, Sequoyah and Wagoner all issued bans Monday.

Other counties under a burn ban include Adair, Atoka, Carter, Cimarron, Coal and Love.

You can find more information on all the burn bans here.