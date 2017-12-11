One Injured In Fire At Tulsa Apartment Complex

One person was injured and two units were damaged in a Tulsa apartment fire.

Firefighters responded to the Parkview Terrace Apartments near 61st and Highway 75 Monday afternoon.

When they arrived, firefighters saw heavy smoke on the bottom floor of a two-story apartment. They said smoke was coming out of the front door and broke the second story window.

Firefighters said one woman suffered from smoke inhalation and burns to her arm and head. They said she is expected to be okay.

Victim taken to the hospital after fire at apartment complex near 61st & Hwy 75 @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/a19MrZXTbK — Meagan Farley (@MeaganFarley1) December 11, 2017

No one else was hurt.

Firefighters also said two apartments were heavily affected by the fire.

It’s unknown at this time how the fire started.