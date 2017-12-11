OU Regent Facing Backlash For Comment About Homosexuality

A former mayor of Oklahoma City - who's a current OU Regent - is facing some backlash after comments made during a local TV program.

On Sunday, Kirk Humphreys said he believes homosexuality is wrong.

"Is homosexuality right or wrong - it's not relative. There's a right and wrong, you just said it. So, it's either right or wrong and if it's okay, then it's okay from everyone. Quite frankly, it's okay for men to sleep with little boys if it's okay."

OU President David Boren issued a statement Monday saying Humphreys was speaking as an individual and not on behalf of the University.