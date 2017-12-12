New Businesses Showcased At Kitchen 66 Graduation

There are seven new food businesses in Tulsa. Those businesses were launched during Kitchen 66's graduation Monday.

They include a baking company, brewery, ice cream cart and a chocolatier.

The seven companies pitched their products to potential buyers, supporters and partners, and passed out samples of their latest innovative creations.

"Most people who walk through our doors say 'I have this incredible recipe,I'm ready to make it a real business.' And we help them go all the way from idea to reality," said Adele Beasley with Kitchen 66.

The new business owners spent the last 4 months learning how to turn their ideas into successful businesses.