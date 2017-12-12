New Businesses Showcased At Kitchen 66 Graduation - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

New Businesses Showcased At Kitchen 66 Graduation

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

There are seven new food businesses in Tulsa. Those businesses were launched during Kitchen 66's graduation Monday.

They include a baking company, brewery, ice cream cart and a chocolatier.

The seven companies pitched their products to potential buyers, supporters and partners, and passed out samples of their latest innovative creations.

"Most people who walk through our doors say 'I have this incredible recipe,I'm ready to make it a real business.' And we help them go all the way from idea to reality," said Adele Beasley with Kitchen 66.

The new business owners spent the last 4 months learning how to turn their ideas into successful businesses.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.