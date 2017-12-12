One Person Dies In Tulsa Street Crash

Police confirm a person has died after a car and truck crashed late Monday near 129th East Avenue and 36th Street South.

They say the crash happened at around 10 p.m. Officers say the truck was knocked onto its side.

Police say five people from both vehicles were taken to the hospital in critical condition, 20-year-old Eduardo Benitez later died.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The crash closed the intersection for over three hours.