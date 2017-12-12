Former TPD Officer Shannon Kepler Transferred To Prison

New developments for the former Tulsa police officer, Shannon Kepler, who was convicted of killing his daughter's boyfriend.

Kepler has now been transferred to a Department of Corrections prison, to begin his 15-year sentence.

He's in Lexington for assessment right now, but the DOC says once Kepler receives a permanent assignment, his location will be kept secret.