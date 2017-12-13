Cold Weather Tips From Oklahoma AAA - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Cold Weather Tips From Oklahoma AAA

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The cold weather is already taking a toll on drivers across the state.

Since temperatures hit the freezing mark last week, AAA Oklahoma has been busy answering call after call from stranded motorists.

Experts have some tips to to keep you from getting stuck in the cold. They say everyone should check their batteries, fluid levels and tires before hitting the road.

"Especially as we get into these lower temperatures the time of year when there's more demand on your battery we expect to turn the key and it starts, but the day will come when that doesn't happen," said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma spokesperson.

They also recommend having an emergency kit inside your car. That kit should include a blanket, working flashlight and a white hat so other drivers can see you.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.