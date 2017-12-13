Cold Weather Tips From Oklahoma AAA

The cold weather is already taking a toll on drivers across the state.

Since temperatures hit the freezing mark last week, AAA Oklahoma has been busy answering call after call from stranded motorists.

Experts have some tips to to keep you from getting stuck in the cold. They say everyone should check their batteries, fluid levels and tires before hitting the road.

"Especially as we get into these lower temperatures the time of year when there's more demand on your battery we expect to turn the key and it starts, but the day will come when that doesn't happen," said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma spokesperson.

They also recommend having an emergency kit inside your car. That kit should include a blanket, working flashlight and a white hat so other drivers can see you.