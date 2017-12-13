Philbrook Unveils Kehinde Wiley Portrait - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Philbrook Unveils Kehinde Wiley Portrait

Posted: Updated:
By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Philbrook Museum announced a new art acquisition on Facebook live Wednesday. The museum unveiled a work by Kehinde Wiley, a contemporary artist known for his portraits of black men and women.

Wiley is the artist selected to paint the official President Barack Obama portrait.

The newly acquired work plays off the historical background of the Philbrook villa while being grounded in today, a spokesman said. The large piece depicts a black man dressed in contemporary clothing posed in historic style on a rearing horse.

The midtown Tulsa art museum boasts an eclectic collection of European art, particularly from the Italian Renaissance and Baroque periods. It also features a growing collection of modern and contemporary art as well as Native American pieces.

Philbrook is located at 2727 South Rockford in midtown and was originally the home of oilman Waite Phillips.

Phillips donated the villa to the city of Tulsa in 1938.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
