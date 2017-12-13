TPD Search For Check Fraud Suspect

Tulsa Police arrested a suspect after a brief chase near downtown Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Tulsa Police arrested a suspect after a brief chase near downtown Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Police arrested two robbery suspects minutes after the robbery Wednesday morning, then had to catch one of them again when he ran from officers at police headquarters.More >>
Police arrested two robbery suspects minutes after the robbery Wednesday morning, then had to catch one of them again when he ran from officers at police headquarters.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on