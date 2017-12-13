Oklahoma Officials Worry About Short Supplies During Busy Wildfi - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Oklahoma Officials Worry About Short Supplies During Busy Wildfire Season

Posted: Updated:
Oklahoma Officials Worry About Short Supplies During Busy Wildfire Season Oklahoma Officials Worry About Short Supplies During Busy Wildfire Season
TULSA, Oklahoma -

As we face a dangerous fire season, Oklahoma Forestry Services is dealing with a manpower and equipment shortage.

They're responding to between 10 and 20 wildfires every day, but they're worried about running out of support this fire season.

Volunteer departments rely on help from state forestry firefighters when things get bad.

But that help might not come to fires that spark in Vera or other rural areas because of budget cuts and lack of resources.

Manpower and bulldozers are things volunteer departments need, but often don't have when fighting wildfires.

"I'm afraid we're going to get into a lot of that this year. We're going to be in a lot of heavy, brush area," said Todd Owens, Owens and Company fire chief.

"The budget has been cut drastically at every level. And we would like to have more volunteer firefighters but the budget doesn't allow it as far as workers' compensation, the gear," Owens said.

Budget cuts are also crushing their main support line — Oklahoma Forestry Services.

They already have crews from other states on standby.

"Today I had calls from guys who said 'Hey, we're ready, willing and able to come down and help you if things start to get bad,'" said Chief Mark Goeller.

Goeller said Oklahoma's wildfire season is three to five weeks ahead of schedule with no relief in sight.

"The fact that we could have large fires going on in northwest Oklahoma and the same thing start to occur in eastern Oklahoma. And so that's going to stretch us," Goeller said.

That means Owens and Company crews might be on their own — a department that already runs calls with just one man per truck.

"The first hour is a major issue for us. If we can get in on it, and get it under control within an hour, we're good," Owens said.

Oklahoma Forestry Services said about 25 percent of their equipment is on life support, so that also impacts their ability to send help, too.

The chief said they'll likely call the Cherokee Nation for help if needed.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Cooler Temps Return To Green Country

    Cooler Temps Return To Green Country

    A cooler air mass is settling in for today. Clouds have rolled into eastern Oklahoma and there's a very small chance you could see some drizzle or a sprinkle this morning. If we do, it would most likely be north of I-40. 

    More >>

    A cooler air mass is settling in for today. Clouds have rolled into eastern Oklahoma and there's a very small chance you could see some drizzle or a sprinkle this morning. If we do, it would most likely be north of I-40. 

    More >>

  • House And Senate GOP Leaders Reach Tax Package Deal

    House And Senate GOP Leaders Reach Tax Package Deal

    CBS NewsCBS News

    House and Senate GOP leaders forged an agreement Wednesday on a sweeping overhaul of the nation's tax laws, paving the way for final votes next week to slash taxes for businesses, give many Americans modest cuts and deliver the first major legislative accomplishment to President Trump. 

    More >>

    House and Senate GOP leaders forged an agreement Wednesday on a sweeping overhaul of the nation's tax laws, paving the way for final votes next week to slash taxes for businesses, give many Americans modest cuts and deliver the first major legislative accomplishment to President Trump. 

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.