Sequoyah County Deputies Find 25 Pounds Of Meth Hidden In Vehicle

Sequoyah County deputies arrested a driver Wednesday after finding 25 pounds of Meth in his vehicle during a traffic stop on I-40.

He was identified as Marco Lopez.

Deputies say they stopped Lopez's eastbound vehicle near Vian and thought something was just not right.

During a search, deputies found numerous bundles of white substance hidden throughout the vehicle. That substance later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Lopez was booked into the Sequoyah County Jail on charges of aggravated trafficking of a controlled and dangerous substance. He is being held without bond.