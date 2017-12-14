Cooler Temps Return To Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Cooler Temps Return To Green Country

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A cooler air mass is settling in for today. Clouds have rolled into eastern Oklahoma and there's a very small chance you could see some drizzle or a sprinkle this morning. If we do, it would most likely be north of I-40. Clouds will be around for most of the day but we'll probably see more clearing by late this afternoon and evening. Winds lights out of the north. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s today. Fire danger will remain a concern with dry conditions here in eastern Oklahoma.  

Upper level energy will move overhead tonight and into tomorrow morning bringing clouds and the potential for a few showers. Best chances of seeing a shower or two will be from Tulsa to the north and northwest late tonight and very early tomorrow morning. It will be a chilly start with temperatures in the 30s but the cooler airmass will be moderating and moving off to east. Highs in the afternoon will get into the low 50s. Skies will also clear out with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon and winds changing direction out of the southwest. Wind speeds should remain light.  

We're getting ready for a storm system on Saturday which means the pressure gradient will be tightening up and wind speeds will increase. Southwest winds overnight will keep morning temperatures from really dropping. It will be a chilly start to the weekend. Cloud cover will be increasing through the afternoon hours which is a sign of the moisture content in the atmosphere increasing. However, at the surface, humidity values will remain very low for the afternoon and start rising Saturday night. Fire danger will be high on Saturday with the stronger winds and dry conditions. Showers will be moving up from Texas late Saturday night. The highest probability of showers in eastern Oklahoma will be in the early morning hours of Sunday. There could be a few lingering showers into the afternoon before the system moves out.  

We'll see another front move through on Tuesday causing a change to the wind direction. There will not be a lot of moisture to work with. We'll see if we can get a few showers out ahead of the front Tuesday morning. Those chances are looking slim, but we'll keep a little hope. The jet stream will lift north on Wednesday, high pressure at the surface will be in control and we'll see our temperatures warming up. A change in the upper air pattern aloft will allow for a large trough to start digging late Thursday. Troughs are associated with cooler air and as that trough digs south over the western CONUS, we will be getting ready for much colder air to move in. This would be just in time for Christmas. This system is still over a week away so a lot could change. We'll have to monitor moisture return and how much moisture this system will have to work with. It's still too early to tell. What's looking better and better: Christmas might actually feel like Christmas. Cold temperatures, but warm joyful hearts! 

