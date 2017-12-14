80 McIntosh County Children 'Shop With A Cop' For Christmas - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

80 McIntosh County Children 'Shop With A Cop' For Christmas

Posted: Updated:
CHECOTAH, Oklahoma -

Christmas is coming early this year for some McIntosh County children.  About 80 children in Checotah area have been shopping with a cop.

McIntosh County Sheriff's Office Detective Kevin Branscum is one of those who put a lot of work into making this event a success.  He visited with Tess Maune on 6 In The Morning.

McIntosh County Sheriff deputies, Eufaula Police, Checotah Police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers have spent the past two mornings shopping with some the children and it continues Thursday morning.

The officers pick up the kids up at school, then go to Walmart to buy toys, Sharp's Department store for clothes and then the children have lunch at Pizza Hut with the officers.

This is the fourth and largest year for the McIntosh County Law Enforcement's "Shop With A Cop" event, which has raised more than $20,000 in donations.

Tess is tagging along on today's shopping event and you can watch her story Thursday evening on News On 6.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.