80 McIntosh County Children 'Shop With A Cop' For Christmas

Christmas is coming early this year for some McIntosh County children. About 80 children in Checotah area have been shopping with a cop.

McIntosh County Sheriff's Office Detective Kevin Branscum is one of those who put a lot of work into making this event a success. He visited with Tess Maune on 6 In The Morning.

McIntosh County Sheriff deputies, Eufaula Police, Checotah Police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers have spent the past two mornings shopping with some the children and it continues Thursday morning.

The officers pick up the kids up at school, then go to Walmart to buy toys, Sharp's Department store for clothes and then the children have lunch at Pizza Hut with the officers.

This is the fourth and largest year for the McIntosh County Law Enforcement's "Shop With A Cop" event, which has raised more than $20,000 in donations.

