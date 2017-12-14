Tulsa Man Exposes Himself To Kids At School Bus Stops, Police Say

A man was arrested after police say he exposed himself to children on Tulsa school buses. Fernando Flores Lopez was taken into custody after a camera on one of the buses showed his license plate, according to TPD.

An affidavit states Lopez showed his privates to kids at school bus stops on several occasions, most recently on Wednesday, December 13. Police say he drove up to bus stops in east Tulsa, asking girls, ages 13, 14 and 16, for directions.

When the girls looked at Lopez, they saw he was exposed and touching himself, court records show.

TPD ran an Oklahoma vehicle check of the 43-year-old man's tag and arrested him December 13. According to an arrest report, Lopez admitted to all three incidents. They took place November 30 at 13500 East 38th Street and 5100 South Garnett Road. On December 13, police said it happened at 12900 East 41st Street.

He was booked on three complaints of felony lewd acts: requiring child to look upon body. He's being held for Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the Tulsa Jail.