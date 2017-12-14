First Flu Death Of Season Reported In Tulsa County

Tulsa County has seen its first flu-related death of the 2017-18 season, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

That makes a total of five people in the state who have died from influenza this season.. There have been 179 flu-related hospitalizations statewide since September 1, a news release states.

The largest number of hospitalizations is among persons 65 and older (44 percent), 50-64 years (21 percent) and children from birth to age 4 (15 percent).

As always, the Health Department recommends getting vaccinated against the flu.

“Individuals who receive the flu vaccine are not only protecting themselves but also those around them, including babies too young to receive a vaccination,” said Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart.

“We still have flu vaccine available, so if you haven’t already, now is the time to get your flu vaccination.”

The virus typically spreads between October through May, with activity picking up around the holidays. Peak season is January into early February.

The flu vaccines will be offered to anyone six months and older on a walk-in basis Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following Tulsa Health Department locations:

James O. Goodwin Health Center | 5051 S. 129 E. Ave., Tulsa

Central Regional Health Center | 315 S. Utica, Tulsa

North Regional Health and Wellness Center | 5635 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tulsa

The flu vaccine will also be offered at the following locations: