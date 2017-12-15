Turning Lights Back On Along BA Expressway - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Turning Lights Back On Along BA Expressway

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Work continues Friday on turning Broken Arrow Expressway lights back on after they were damaged by copper thieves. 

City officials say about 34 miles of copper has been stolen from highway lights citywide.  But now, the City of Tulsa is working to get those lights turned back on.  

12/13/2017 Related Story: Fixing Tulsa Highway Lights Damaged By Copper Thieves Nears Completion

Friday, the inside lane of the BA Expressway between Columbia and Sheridan will be closed as they work. The lane closure schedule begins Friday at 9 a.m. through Monday at 6 a.m.

The schedule will continue through the weekend of January 5th, and again through the weekend of January 12th if needed.

Workers hope to have all street lights back across the city by the end of 2018.  

The project is costing Tulsa a little less than $10-million.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.