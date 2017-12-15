Turning Lights Back On Along BA Expressway

Work continues Friday on turning Broken Arrow Expressway lights back on after they were damaged by copper thieves.

City officials say about 34 miles of copper has been stolen from highway lights citywide. But now, the City of Tulsa is working to get those lights turned back on.

12/13/2017 Related Story: Fixing Tulsa Highway Lights Damaged By Copper Thieves Nears Completion

Friday, the inside lane of the BA Expressway between Columbia and Sheridan will be closed as they work. The lane closure schedule begins Friday at 9 a.m. through Monday at 6 a.m.

The schedule will continue through the weekend of January 5th, and again through the weekend of January 12th if needed.

Workers hope to have all street lights back across the city by the end of 2018.

The project is costing Tulsa a little less than $10-million.