Body Of Infant Found In Burned Wagoner County Home

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said the body of a 6-month-old baby was found in the wreckage of a burned home Friday morning.

The fire destroyed a family's home on Toppers Road just west of Fort Gibson Lake.

The parents rushed back into the mobile home to save two other kids, but authorities found the infant's body in the smoldering debris.

Three people in all were taken to the hospital where they are said to be stable, according to emergency management.

All that is left now is the frame on the backside of the home.

Officials say a neighbor called 911 around 1:30 a.m. after she heard a woman screaming. They say the mobile home was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived and it took several hours to put out.

The state Fire Marshal's Office is investigating. So far no one has released any information about what caused the fire.