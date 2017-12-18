How To Help 'Fill The Plate' For Fellow Oklahomans

Statewide, one in six Oklahomans has inconsistent access to food. The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, along with their partners, provide more than 396,000 meals each week to people struggling with hunger.

This holiday season you can give to a great cause and double the impact. Thanks to a matching grant from the George Kaiser Family Foundation, donations can get matched up to $150,000 through December 31st.

Every dollar donated helps the Food Bank feed those in need throughout the 24 eastern counties of Oklahoma. With the help of the Fill the Plate matching grant, the Food Bank can provide eight meals for each dollar donated, where they would typically only be able to provide four.

Give now to help out your fellow Oklahomans!