Weight Watchers Mini-Vanilla Bean-Pomegranate Cheesecake Tarts

These tarts can be topped with any fresh fruit – kiwi, grapes, berries, or chopped blood oranges are all great options.

**SmartPoints value: 1

Ingredients:

  • 30 mini-phyllo shells, thawed if frozen
  • 8 oz. light cream cheese (Neufchatel), at room temperature
  • ¼ cup plain fat-free Greek yogurt
  • 2 Tbsp granulated sugar
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 vanilla bean
  • ½ cup pomegranate arils (or replacement fruit per above note)
  • ¼ cup fresh mint leaves

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350° F.
  2. Place phyllo shells on a baking sheet and bake until lightly toasted, about 5 minutes; let cool.
  3. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl briskly whisk together softened cream cheese, yogurt, sugar, and vanilla until smooth. Split vanilla bean pod in half and scrape seeds into bowl; gently stir into cream cheese mixture.
  4. Evenly divide mixture among shells; top each with pomegranate arils and a mint leaf. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate up to 4 hours.

