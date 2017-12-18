Man Dies After Being Shot In Head; Tulsa Police Arrest Suspect - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man Dies After Being Shot In Head; Tulsa Police Arrest Suspect

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police arrested a man in the city's 80th homicide.  It happened Monday near Virgin and Lewis.

Officers escorted David Scott into police headquarters, planning to question him about any possible involvement in the shooting. Officers spotted the man's vehicle near the B.A. and Peoria.

Neighbors were shaken up by the shooting.

"It was very messy,” said one neighbor. “It’s scary a little bit too, you know what I mean. It's a lot scarier, you know, somebody could lose a life in broad daylight.”

Police say a man — later identified as 33-year-old Temp Lloyd Burdick — is dead after someone shot him in the face.

Barbra Rodman and Trevor Vanwinkle say they saw the man lying in the street and tried to help.

Another person told News On 6 he saw the victim's car drive through a stop sign earlier.

Homicide investigators believe the victim was shot outside his car, but to make matters more confusing, the car's records show the car belongs to someone else.

"That car hasn't been tagged since 2015,” said TPD Sgt. Dave Walker. “Checks to somebody of the Hispanic descent and that doesn't fit our victim.”

Sgt. Walker also says they don't know if the man was in the car by himself. Police say they've talked with people who heard a gunshot, saw the car and saw the body but say no one saw the whole thing.

"That's kind of the hard thing,” said Walker. “Right at the moment is, where was he and why was he here.”

Police don't know why it happened and it leaves neighbors scared and scratching their heads.

"It’s sad, it’s real sad,” said a neighbor. “It's a horrible thing to happen.”

As mentioned, this is the city's 80th homicide of 2017; with a little less than two weeks left in the year, the city would set a new record with just two more.

