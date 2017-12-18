Copy-9 Days Of Christmas: More Information

Celebrate the holidays with KWTV News 9 as we celebrate the "9 Days of Christmas!" Here's more information about the organizations we've worked with to make this awesome event happen.

Hope Chest. This organization delivered approximately 450 beds in 2017. They could double that if they had the resources (money to buy more beds and more volunteers to deliver). To donate or volunteer, go to hopecheskokc.org or call 405-204-9108.

Santa Line at Northpark Mall. Thanks again to the Oklahoma City Rotary Club for helping us out. If you would like to have your picture taken with Santa, he will be at Northpark Mall through Dec. 24.

Meals on Wheels. If you would like to volunteer or donate to Meals on Wheels, or if you want to apply to receive meals, you can go to mealsonwheelsnorman.com or call 405-321-7272.

Grocery Giveaway. Thank you to Buy For Less for partnering with us to make this happen.

Gas Giveaway. Thank you to OnCue for partnering with us to make this happen.

Infant Crisis Services. If you would like to donate or volunteer at Infant Crisis Services or would like information on receiving their services, visit infantcrisis.org or call 405-528-3663.

Food for Kids. Click here to learn more about this wonderful program from the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.