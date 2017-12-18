6 Days Of Christmas: More Information - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

6 Days Of Christmas: More Information

Celebrate the holidays with KOTV News On 6 as we celebrate the "6 Days of Christmas!" Here's more information about the organizations we've worked with to make this awesome event happen:

Gas Giveaway: Thank you Quik Trip for partnering with us to make this happen.

Food for Kids: Click here to learn more about this wonderful program from the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

Meals on Wheels: If you would like to volunteer or donate to Meals on Wheels, or if you want to apply to receive meals, you can go to Meals On Wheels Tulsa or call 918.627.4105.

Salvation Army: If you would like to volunteer or donate to Salvation Army, you can visit the Salvation Army Tulsa website.

Assisted Living: Thank you Legend Assisted Living and Memory Care for letting us join you.

Children’s Hospital: Click here if you like to volunteer or donate to The Children’s Hospital Foundation at Saint Francis.

