Car Crash Knocks Out Power To Several Tulsa Homes

Police say a driver crashed early Tuesday, knocking out power to several Tulsa homes.

Officers say the 3 a.m. crash happened near 27th and Yale. They say the driver apparently lost control, hit a curb, then crashed into a power pole and fence.

EMSA treated and released the driver at the scene.

The car ended up on its side. PSO was called out to restore power and fix the utility pole.

Police said when interviewed, the driver showed no signs of impairment.