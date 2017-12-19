Hulbert's 'Be A Light' Campaign

A group of Cherokee County children are working to make a difference and they want everyone to join their movement.

"Be A Light" was organized by Reaching Our Hulbert Community, which is a youth outreach program.

They've put up a wall at Hulbert's Memorial Park with cards laid out so folks can write how they'll 'Be A Light' in 2018.

A battery-powered candle flickers over each message. Organizers say some people are writing down quotes or phrases, while others are making goals for how to make the world a better place.

The effort doesn't cost anything.

The city park is open 24 hours a day with the lights coming up at 5:30 p.m.