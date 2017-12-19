'Vegan Batman Light' Shines In Owasso, Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

'Vegan Batman Light' Shines In Owasso, Tulsa

Viewer photos of the "Vegan Batman Lights" in Tulsa and Owasso.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The "Vegan Batman Light" has been shining in the Tulsa area this month. Activists opposed to using animals for food or other products use a spotlight aimed at a structure to get their point across.

According to veganbatmanlight.com, activists are targeting busy areas around shopping centers and restaurants to try to get people to rethink their choices while ordering food or buying products like leather handbags.

They have spotlighted a building near Woodland Hills Mall with messages that said, in part: 
"Animals are begging for your mercy, are you listening?"

Lights were also shown on the Owasso water tower over the weekend.

The Vegan Batman Light in California, according to their website. 

