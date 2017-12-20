Silver Alert Issued For Missing Lawton Man

The Lawton Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 61-year-old man who they say suffers from dementia and high blood pressure.

Police say Donald Burque was last seen at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at 1507 NW Bell Ave. in Lawton.

Burque is a white man and was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue sweater, blue pants and white shoes. He was also wearing a camo jacket.

Police haven't yet released a photo of Burque or released a vehicle description.

If you have any information about Burque, contact Lawton Police at 580-581-3270.