Rain Continues Through Midday Wednesday

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Rain will wind down this morning but clouds will stick around Wednesday. As showers move east, there could still be areas of drizzle that lingering through midday. Winds will be light, out of the north/northeast for the majority of today. Wind speeds will increase tonight, leading into a warm and windy day tomorrow.

Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. We will see warmer temperatures tomorrow with possible record-tying heat. This type of warm-up is common ahead of a strong storm system. An upper-level trough will be diving south over the western CONUS and drawing warm air northward out ahead of it.

Once this storm system moves in, much colder air arrives along with a chance for wintry precipitation. Fire danger will be elevated tomorrow, especially in areas that did not see much rainfall. Even with areas did receive rain, it doesn't take long for the top layer of vegetation to dry out.

At the surface, the cold front will move through Thursday evening. Colder air will surge into Oklahoma and Friday will have a short thermometer (our morning low and our afternoon high will not be far apart). With the colder air surging in, there will be upper-level energy moving overhead which be able to produce precipitation Friday into early Saturday morning. Friday morning, the best chance of rain will be in southeastern Oklahoma.

Precipitation chances should expand northward through the day, starting out as rain but transitioning into a wintry mix by Friday evening. Green Country could see cold rain, light snow and sleet. Be cautious traveling Friday night, with slick spots that could develop on bridges and overpassing.

It is still hard to determine accumulation amounts but we'll have to be prepared for travel impacts. Impacts should mostly be on elevated surfaces. Another wave of upper-level energy could produce flurries and light snow on Christmas eve.

Accumulation is still hard to determine but if we get anything, it would most likely be a dusting. To technically have a white Christmas, we need 1" of snow on the ground Christmas morning. It won't be a big winter weather event but it will be a much colder weekend. Morning lows for the holiday weekend in the low 20s with wind chill in the teens and single digits. Afternoon highs should get into the 30s and low 40s.

