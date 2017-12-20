Rain Continues Through Midday Wednesday

Things appear on track regarding the next system arriving later this afternoon and tonight with some rain chances followed by a warm-up before a major pattern change brings frigid weather back to the state.More >>
Things appear on track regarding the next system arriving later this afternoon and tonight with some rain chances followed by a warm-up before a major pattern change brings frigid weather back to the state.More >>
Clouds and fog will be possible this morning through midday with temps remaining in the 40s. Highs this afternoon will move into the upper 50s north and lower 60s south along with some sunshine by the afternoon and south winds.More >>
Clouds and fog will be possible this morning through midday with temps remaining in the 40s. Highs this afternoon will move into the upper 50s north and lower 60s south along with some sunshine by the afternoon and south winds.More >>
Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!
Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!