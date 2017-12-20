‘Santa-Certified’ Radar, Satellites Set To Track St. Nick - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

'Santa-Certified' Radar, Satellites Set To Track St. Nick

Starting Christmas Eve, kids around the world will be able to track Santa Claus on his worldwide journey.

Avaya and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) are teaming up for their 62nd annual ‘NORAD Tracks Santa’.

Starting at 6am EST on the 24th, children can call the tracking hotline at 1-800-HI-NORAD to speak with Santa tracking experts. 

These experts use Santa certified radar, satellites, jets, and cams positioned in strategic locations around the world to inform callers of Santa’s whereabouts.

Avaya is anticipating that the hotline will set a new world record of calls this year, topping last year’s total of 154,192 calls.

In 2016, the NORAD Tracks Santa program volunteers, including Avaya staff, answered calls from dozens of countries, led by the U.S., U.K., Canada, Japan, and Ireland.

Kids can also track the big man in red on the NORAD Tracks Santa Website, which received 10.7 million visitors from 233 countries and territories around the world last year. 

Details about Santa’s travels will also be available on the 24th through social media, including YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram

