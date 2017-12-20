Tulsa Woman Arrested After Kids Found Home Alone

A Tulsa woman was arrested after police say she left her three young children home alone overnight while she was smoking marijuana at a friend's house.

Neah Keyshon Grayson, 25, was book on a complaint of felony child neglect early Wednesday morning, December 20.

An arresting officer said he was called to the Brightwater Apartments at 2116 South Olympia around 5:16 a.m. on a welfare check. Officers spoke to a woman who said she let Grayson borrow a car so she could go on a date around midnight.

The woman learned Grayson's three small children might be home alone and called police. Officers spoke to Grayson over the phone, and she said the children, ages 1, 3 and 4, were being cared for by her 15-year-old niece.

When Grayson got home, police said she smelled strongly of marijuana. They told her they needed to see her children, and Grayson took them into the apartment where the three kids were asleep, an arrest report states.

Officers said Grayson quickly opened another bedroom door and said her niece was asleep inside. However; police say there was no one in the bedroom, and the kids were home alone.

An arrest report states Grayson eventually told police she went to smoke pot with a friend and fell asleep. She said she didn't mean to leave the kids alone that long.