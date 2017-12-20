National Signing Day Means Chance To Serve Country For BA Defensive Back

Dozens of Oklahoma football players are participating in National Signing Day, including a Broken Arrow student who plans on playing football while training for the military.

Gary Mossop Jr. did some great things at Tiger Field and now, he's hoping to do the same thing for our country.

The Broken Arrow strong safety signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play for the Air Force Academy.

Dozens of family, friends, and teammates, old and new, watched as he made it official.

Gary is known as one of the best defensive backs in the state and had plenty of offers coming in this season.

So many recruits are looking at what school has the best gear or facilities, but Gary says he made his choice hoping to have a future in the Air Force.

"What happens when you're 40 and have a wife and two children? The gear and the gloves; they don't pay for that," he said.

You're going to hear more from Mossop as well as his family coming up on News On 6 at 5.