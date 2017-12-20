McAlester School Bus Hit By Van, Veers Off Road - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

McAlester School Bus Hit By Van, Veers Off Road

McALESTER, Oklahoma -

A McAlester Public School bus was involved in a wreck just after 11 Wednesday morning after a van hit its side. 

The school bus, which had no students or other passengers in it, was traveling south on S. Hardy Springs Rd. when a van ran a stop sign on Oklahoma Avenue, running into the middle passenger side of the bus. 

The impact caused the school bus to hit a northbound Fastenal company vehicle, then veer off the road and hit a PSO electrical pole. 

First responders took the driver of the Fastenal vehicle to the hospital. 

The School bus driver was wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries, but nothing that required emergency attention.

The bus was on its way to pick up students from Epic Cinema and return to school. 

Again, there were no students or other passengers on the bus.  

