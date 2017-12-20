Four Accused Of Pepper Spraying Sand Springs Walmart Workers

Four people were taken into custody after Sand Springs Police say they pepper sprayed Walmart employees while shoplifting.

Court documents state Ulysses Washington, Rolesha Williams, her daughter Maresha Williams, a juvenile and another adult man took almost $4,000 in merchandise from the Walmart at 220 South Highway 97 in Sand Springs early Monday, December 18.

Walmart employees told police the five people were took an iPhone, clothing and other merchandise. They went through the self check-out line but passed items back and forth without scanning them, witnesses said.

Washington had the iPhone and was wearing a backpack that still had the price tag on it filled with other items, an employee told police.

As the suspects started to leave the store, a group of workers came up to them and the second man yelled "f*** all ya'll," and sprayed them with pepper spray, an arrest report states.

As employees called police, authorities said the group got into a silver Ford and took off. An officer on patrol said he heard what was going on and tried to pull the vehicle over on Highway 412, but it didn't stop. Police say the suspects went over 100 mph and threw objects out of the car windows during a

The driver also turned off the car's lights trying to avoid police, according to the arrest and booking report.

Tulsa Police joined the pursuit which ended at 1361 East 51st Place North in Tulsa. One of the men and all three females were captured. The man who witnesses say used the pepper spray got away.

Ulysses Semion Washington, 30, was arrested for conjoint robbery and eluding, both after a felony conviction, driving under suspension, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and no insurance.

Rolesha Williams, 37, was arrested on complaints of conjoint robbery (after a felony conviction) and possession of a controlled substance. She also had an outstanding felony warrant in Oklahoma County, an arrest report states.

Maresha Jerson Williams, 18, was booked on a complaint of conjoint robbery. A juvenile passenger was also taken into custody.