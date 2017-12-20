Sapulpa Firefighters Urge Awareness After Suspicious Fires - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Sapulpa Firefighters Urge Awareness After Suspicious Fires

Posted: Updated:
Sapulpa Firefighters Urge Awareness After Suspicious Fires Sapulpa Firefighters Urge Awareness After Suspicious Fires
SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

Sapulpa firefighters have a warning for neighbors after suspicious fires two nights in a row.

Most of the damage to one house is in the back and there’s another home less than a mile away with similar damage.

What’s left of the house near West 81st Street South and 126th West Avenue is mostly charred and blackened, but it’s not a total loss.

Firefighters said the owner was working to renovate it.

No one lived inside.

That’s one reason that, Sapulpa Fire Marshal James Vickrey said, they suspect arson.

“No utilities, no reason for the structures to burn," Vickrey said.

The house went up in flames Monday around 9:30 p.m.

Less than a mile down the road a similar scene played out Tuesday night.

“It’s very significant damage on that one," Vickrey said.

No one was living in this mobile home, Vickrey said, and it’s not owned by the same person who owns the house.

Firefighters said they have an idea of how the fires started, but aren’t releasing that because the investigation isn’t over just yet.

“They’re linked in that way. That they are very similar in how the fire started," Vickrey said.

A state fire marshal agent is collecting evidence, but while details are being figured out, firefighters have a message for people living nearby.

“It’s very suspicious having them on the same road," Vickrey said.

With two fires two nights in a row, Vickrey said to stay vigilant.

"Everybody should be alert," Vickrey said.

Investigators do have a person of interest, but still encourage anyone with information to call the arson hot line.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.