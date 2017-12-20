Sapulpa Firefighters Urge Awareness After Suspicious Fires

Sapulpa firefighters have a warning for neighbors after suspicious fires two nights in a row.

Most of the damage to one house is in the back and there’s another home less than a mile away with similar damage.

What’s left of the house near West 81st Street South and 126th West Avenue is mostly charred and blackened, but it’s not a total loss.

Firefighters said the owner was working to renovate it.

No one lived inside.

That’s one reason that, Sapulpa Fire Marshal James Vickrey said, they suspect arson.

“No utilities, no reason for the structures to burn," Vickrey said.

The house went up in flames Monday around 9:30 p.m.

Less than a mile down the road a similar scene played out Tuesday night.

“It’s very significant damage on that one," Vickrey said.

No one was living in this mobile home, Vickrey said, and it’s not owned by the same person who owns the house.

Firefighters said they have an idea of how the fires started, but aren’t releasing that because the investigation isn’t over just yet.

“They’re linked in that way. That they are very similar in how the fire started," Vickrey said.

A state fire marshal agent is collecting evidence, but while details are being figured out, firefighters have a message for people living nearby.

“It’s very suspicious having them on the same road," Vickrey said.

With two fires two nights in a row, Vickrey said to stay vigilant.

"Everybody should be alert," Vickrey said.

Investigators do have a person of interest, but still encourage anyone with information to call the arson hot line.