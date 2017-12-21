Tulsa Man Attempts To Rob Unlocked Apartment, Shoots Dog - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Man Attempts To Rob Unlocked Apartment, Shoots Dog


TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man walked into an unlocked apartment Thursday afternoon, trying to rob the place. 

Police say the suspect walked into the Charleston Heights apartment near 51st and Yale, startling the resident.

According to reports, the suspect shot the resident's pit bull in the muzzle when it rushed toward him. 

He then demanded that the resident help him carry out a large flat screen T.V.

When another resident came out from the bathroom, the suspect took off running, police say. 

The dog was taken to the vet and its condition is unknown.

