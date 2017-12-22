Man Sought In Tulsa Taco Bell Robbery Attempt

Police are looking for a man who tried to rob a Taco Bell early Friday near 47th and Peoria.

Officers say at around 2 a.m., the man banged on the drive through window and implied to the employees that he had a gun.

They say after the workers shut the window and ran to the back of the restaurant to call 911, the man left empty-handed.

Police used a K9 officer to try and track the man, but were unable to find him.

No one was hurt.