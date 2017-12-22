Police Arrest Two After Overnight Stolen SUV Chase - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police Arrest Two After Overnight Stolen SUV Chase

Tulsa County jail photo of Damarius Daniels. Tulsa County jail photo of Damarius Daniels.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A man is in custody after Tulsa Police said he led officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle. The chase ended in someone's yard.

Officers said Damarius Daniels was booked into the jail Friday morning for leading the chase.

Police said they tried to stop the stolen Cadillac Escalade around 12:30 a.m. for a minor traffic violation near 61st and Union, but the driver sped into a nearby neighborhood.

The arrest report says Daniels, 28, ditched the vehicle in someone's yard as it was still in drive.

Officers chased Daniels through several backyards on Vancouver Avenue before they caught him.

The arrest report shows Daniels was driving on a suspended license and the vehicle's VIN number had been removed.

Daniels will face several complaints including possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding.

TPD said a passenger in the vehicle was arrested on unrelated warrants.

