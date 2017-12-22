Police Arrest Man Accused of Being Serial Trailer Thief

A suspected serial trailer thief is out of jail on bond after Tulsa Police have been looking for him for weeks.

Charles Stephens, Junior, 22, of Jenks was booked into jail on complaints including grand larceny and hiding stolen property.

Police believe Stephens helped steal tens of thousands of dollars worth of trailers in just a few days.

His arrest report shows he and others first rented two Glenpool Storage Units between November 18th and December 5th.

At that time, police say Stephens Junior and others would go to those storage units and steal trailers that contained everything from orchestra equipment, sports equipment, to a brand new travel trailer.

In the arrest report, police served a search warrant on Thursday and found two of the speakers that were reported stolen from the orchestra's trailer.