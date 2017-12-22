Fire Causes Evacuation At Dallas Love Field Airport - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Fire Causes Evacuation At Dallas Love Field Airport


DALLAS, Texas -

A small fire forced the evacuation of Dallas Love Field Airport Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. as passengers began arriving for the busy holiday travel weekend.  

Officials with Dallas Fire Rescue say they were called to the airport after getting a report of smoke in the terminal. Passengers were forced out of the building while fire crews made their way in. Video and pictures from the scene showed fire engines arriving as crowds waited outside.

Once the fire was extinguished the airport was cleared and returned to normal operations. Passengers were allowed back in after about 45 minutes, but delays will be long since TSA workers must re-screen all passengers.

Checking with Tulsa International Airport, their flight board shows several flights to Dallas' Love Field have been delayed.

