McAlester Man Arrested After 7 Hour Standoff

A McAlester man is in the Pittsburg County jail following a nearly seven hour standoff with law enforcement.

An affidavit says Pittsburg County Sheriff deputies were going to execute an arrest warrant at a home in McAlester on Sunday, December 17th, when the man they were looking for refused to surrender.

Court records show Duane Bundy, 39, was wanted for failing to appear in court, felony drug charges as well as obstructing an officer.

The affidavit says when deputies got ready to enter Bundy's home, he first tried to run out, but instead ran back inside and would not leave.

Two women in the home did come out, and one of them told deputies, Bundy was carrying a gun, adding he would shoot any police officer who tried to take him to jail.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Tactical team was called in and the Pittsburg County Sheriff says troopers used tear gas to force Bundy to leave the home.

The sheriff says Bundy kicked out an attic window to try and clear the house of the gas, before he eventually surrendered.

Court records show Bundy has a court appearance scheduled for December 28th.