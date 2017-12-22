Argument Between Friends Leads To Wagoner's 2nd Homicide, Police Say

Wagoner police said an argument between friends led to the city’s second homicide of the year.

Police said last Monday evening, a man was knocked unconscious during the argument and later died.

He was identified as 22-year-old J.Cruz Mendoza, a Wagoner High School graduate.

The fight happened in the 200 block of Jefferson Street, police said.

The suspect, Cody Sherman, and Mendoza, were arguing about what they believed was stolen property from a burglary, said Lt. Detective Benjamin Blair.

The property was two marijuana grinders and a Bluetooth wireless speaker, he said.

With a single punch, Sherman knocked Mendoza unconscious and he fell onto concrete stairs, Blair said.

Mendoza was Life-Flighted to a Tulsa hospital where he died eight days later.